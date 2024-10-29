4 Migrant Children Found Abandoned on Raft Floating on Texas Border River

Border Patrol agents in South Texas found four unaccompanied minors floating on a raft in the middle of the Rio Grande. Callous cartel-connected human smugglers abandoned the migrant children.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez posted a photo on social media showing Fort Brown Station Border Patrol agents rescuing four unaccompanied migrant children from the Rio Grande. The children were found on tiny raft set adrift on the river that separates Texas and Mexico.

“Great response by our quick-thinking Border Patrol agents, these children are now safe!” Chavez reported.

During the recently ended FY24, Border Patrol agents found nearly 100,000 unaccompanied migrant children along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the CBP Southwest Land Border Encounters Report. More than a half million unaccompanied migrant children have been recovered during the past four fiscal years.

Earlier this month, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported that at least 158 unaccompanied migrant children were sent across the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, during a one-week period. Texas DPS troopers encountered 57 unaccompanied migrant children in a single group crossing.

A CBP source told Clark that the number of children being sent across the border without their parents has not been seen at this level since late 2023. “After the Mexican government stopped migrants hopping on the Bestia train in December, our numbers quickly slowed in Eagle Pass. Now, it seems the dam is starting to break,” the source told Breitbart Texas.

Earlier this week, 28 additional unaccompanied migrant children crossed to the Eagle Pass area of operations in a single group.