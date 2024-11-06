Texas Moves More Republican with Cruz Victory and Legislative Seats

Following a decisive victory by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and an expanded majority in the Texas House of Representatives, Republicans lived up to their pledge to “Keep Texas Texas.”
U.S. Representative Colin Allred (D-TX) became the third Democrat challenger to fall by the wayside in the “battle” to “Turn Texas Blue.” Senator Cruz handily defeated Allred by an unofficial margin of nearly nine points.
The Texas Secretary of State’s Office reports that Ted Cruz received 53.15 percent of the vote, with less than one percent outstanding. Allred received 44.46 percent. According to a report by CBS Austin, Allred spent nearly $78 million on the race but vastly underperformed Senator Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke, who came within 2.6 points of Cruz in 2018.
“Ted Cruz won again despite liberals from California and New York doing everything they could to bankroll his radical opponent,” National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Steve Daines (R-Mont.) said in a statement reported by Politico. “No matter what gets thrown at him, Ted knows Texas and knows what it takes to win.”
In 2012, Democrat Paul Sadler also lost in his race against Cruz.
During a Tuesday-night victory party, Senator Cruz told supporters, “The results tonight, this decisive victory, should shake the Democrat establishment to its core.”
“I want to say thank you, Chuck,” Cruz said, referring to the now outgoing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
During an October interview with Breitbart Texas, Senator Cruz said, “This race in Texas is a very real battle,” Cruz said. “Chuck Schumer has been explicit that I’m his number one target in the country. And the Democrats, Schumer, and George Soros are flooding more than $100 million into the state of Texas.”
“They are saturating the airwaves with attack ads, and it’s dangerous,” the senator continued.
Governor Greg Abbott congratulated Cruz on his victory, saying, “Senator Cruz will continue to defend Texas values of freedom, liberty, and prosperity in the U.S. Senate. Working together, we’ll keep Texas, Texas.”
Governor Abbott also boasted about the increase in the Republican majority of the Texas House.
The Texas Tribune reported that Republicans are on tract to flip two seats in the statehouse that have historically been Democrat seats. The news outlet reported:
Republican Don McLaughlin, the former mayor of Uvalde, was beating Democrat Cecilia Castellano in House District 80, according to incomplete results late Tuesday. The seat was open following the retirement of Democrat Tracy King.
In Corpus Christi’s District 34, Republican Denise Villalobos was on path to defeat Democrat Solomon Ortiz Jr. in a race to succeed retiring Democrat Abel Herrero.
President Trump also made inroads in Texas by taking a majority vote in long-held Democrat counties — especially along the border.
Governor Abbott re-posted a social media post claiming that Trump won Starr County, Texas. Starr County is the “most Hispanic county in America at 97 (percent).” The Texas Secretary of State’s Office reported that Trump carried the county by a margin of 58-42. Senator Cruz also carried the county by a margin of 50-48.
