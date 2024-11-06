Texas Moves More Republican with Cruz Victory and Legislative Seats

Following a decisive victory by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and an expanded majority in the Texas House of Representatives, Republicans lived up to their pledge to “Keep Texas Texas.”

U.S. Representative Colin Allred (D-TX) became the third Democrat challenger to fall by the wayside in the “battle” to “Turn Texas Blue.” Senator Cruz handily defeated Allred by an unofficial margin of nearly nine points.

The Texas Secretary of State’s Office reports that Ted Cruz received 53.15 percent of the vote, with less than one percent outstanding. Allred received 44.46 percent. According to a report by CBS Austin, Allred spent nearly $78 million on the race but vastly underperformed Senator Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke, who came within 2.6 points of Cruz in 2018.

“Ted Cruz won again despite liberals from California and New York doing everything they could to bankroll his radical opponent,” National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Steve Daines (R-Mont.) said in a statement reported by Politico. “No matter what gets thrown at him, Ted knows Texas and knows what it takes to win.”

In 2012, Democrat Paul Sadler also lost in his race against Cruz.

During a Tuesday-night victory party, Senator Cruz told supporters, “The results tonight, this decisive victory, should shake the Democrat establishment to its core.”

“I want to say thank you, Chuck,” Cruz said, referring to the now outgoing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

During an October interview with Breitbart Texas, Senator Cruz said, “This race in Texas is a very real battle,” Cruz said. “Chuck Schumer has been explicit that I’m his number one target in the country. And the Democrats, Schumer, and George Soros are flooding more than $100 million into the state of Texas.”

“They are saturating the airwaves with attack ads, and it’s dangerous,” the senator continued.

Governor Greg Abbott congratulated Cruz on his victory, saying, “Senator Cruz will continue to defend Texas values of freedom, liberty, and prosperity in the U.S. Senate. Working together, we’ll keep Texas, Texas.”

Governor Abbott also boasted about the increase in the Republican majority of the Texas House.

The Texas Tribune reported that Republicans are on tract to flip two seats in the statehouse that have historically been Democrat seats. The news outlet reported: