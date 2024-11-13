Police Photos Reveal Inside Look at Canada’s Largest Drug Lab

The recent discovery of the largest drug lab in Canada’s history highlights the ongoing expansion and sophistication of Canadian drug gangs. The gangs have developed international connections with Mexican drug cartels and U.S. criminal organizations.

Information released to Breitbart Texas by the Royal Canadian Mountain Police revealed that late last month, federal investigators carried out several coordinated raids in Vancouver, Surrey B.C., and in Falkland B.C., where they seized drugs, precursors, large caches of weapons and also discovered a warehouse compound that was being used as the country’s largest drug production laboratory in recent history.

The lab was a warehouse hidden in a rural area where authorities seized a large number of chemicals that could be used to manufacture fentanyl and methamphetamine. During the raids, authorities seized more than 100 pounds of fentanyl, close to 800 pounds of methamphetamine, 70 pounds of cocaine, and 30 pounds of MDMA. Cops also seized 89 weapons including various handguns, rifles, and a submachine gun. Among the seized items authorities also listed various explosive devices.

Canadian authorities identified Gaganpreet Randhawa, a man of Indian origin who is facing multiple federal drug charges in connection with the raid and remains in custody.

The laboratory is connected to a long-term investigation between Canadian and U.S. authorities where they have been working to target an international drug trafficking ring that includes Indo-Canadian gangs, biker gangs, and Mexican drug cartels.

According to Canadian authorities, the large-scale lab is directly connected to Mexican cartels and the individuals working inside it were using the same drug production processes used in Mexico.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.