Attempted Airline Hijacking in Mexico — Tried to Divert Flight to United States

An airline in Mexico confirmed an attempted hijacking where a man attempted to have the plane diverted to the United States. No injuries were reported during the incident.

The airline Volaris revealed that the incident occurred Sunday morning on flight 3041, traveling from Leon, Guanajuato, to Tijuana, Baja California.

Details of the incident remain unclear. However, the airline revealed in a short prepared statement that a male passenger “used force” in an attempt to divert the airplane toward the United States. The individual was unsuccessful, and the pilot diverted the airplane to the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, where federal authorities took custody of the man. The airline claimed that they would be filing the necessary paperwork to prosecute the suspect.

The statement does not mention the use of weapons and reveals that the crew and the passengers were unharmed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

