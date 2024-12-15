Mexican, Salvadoran Men Sentenced in Human Smuggling Deaths in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas — The last of six human smugglers pleaded guilty last week to the deaths of two Salvadoran migrants who were beaten to death in a warehouse in Houston in 2006. The two smugglers face up to life in prison following sentencing hearings set for next year.

Efrain Rodriguez-Mendoza, a Mexican national, and Wilmar Rene Duran-Gomez, a Salvadoran national, pleaded guilty in federal court last week to charges related to the beating deaths of two migrants who had not paid their smuggling fees. Following the deaths of the migrants, Rodriguez-Mendoza, Duran-Gomez, and Jose Bolanos-Garza wrapped the bodies in blankets for disposal, Fox 26 Houston reported.

The smugglers doused the bodies in gasoline and took them to a field in Fort Bend County where they attempted to set fire to the decedents. After the burning failed, the smugglers abandoned the truck and fled the scene.

According to Fox 26:

Duran-Gomez operated a warehouse business in Houston where conspirators held illegal aliens until they paid their smuggling fees or had transportation arranged. While held there, the smuggled people were placed in two groups – paid and unpaid. Those in the unpaid group were beaten and accused of trying to escape the warehouse. They were also not given food or water or even allowed to use the restroom. Some were naked and had their hands bound. The schemers would call their families to demand payment of smuggling fees. They said the aliens were being beaten and would be killed if their fees were not paid.

“These defendants violated the trust of victims when they agreed to transport them to a safe place in the United States,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas Alamdar S. Hamdani. “Instead, they brutalized them and beat them to death, all because they could not pay to be released. These violent criminals will no longer be able to prey on victims and their families.”

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) – Houston Special Agent in Charge Chad Plantz added, “In my 29 years working in law enforcement, I’ve unfortunately had to witness some unspeakable horrors, but what these men did to these migrants is pure evil and among the most reprehensible and vile criminal actions I’ve ever encountered.”

Sentencing hearings for both men are set for March 2025.