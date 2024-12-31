Mexico Arrests Suspected Tren de Aragua Gang Members for Murder of Immigration Agent

Mexican authorities arrested three migrants for their alleged role in the murder of a decorated immigration agent. Two of the migrants are believed to be members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, while the third migrant is described as a Colombian national.

The alleged murder took place on Monday shortly after noon near the border city of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua. According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM), the incident took place at the Precos-Samalayuca inspection station when agent Luis Alberto Olivas and other agents requested that a group of approaching migrants present their travel documents.

During the inspection, three migrants refused the inspection and became aggressive when told that without permits, they would be detained. They charged at Olivas and began to beat him with rocks until they killed him. The trio subsequently fled the area.

Authorities set out on a large-scale manhunt to capture the three migrants. By 3:50 p.m., police officers managed to arrest the three men, who were identified as Ismael “N” and Carlos “N” — both from Venezuela — and Carlos “N” from Colombia.

At the time of the arrest, authorities found various tattoos on the two Venezuelan men that are used by the Tren de Aragua gang.

Breitbart Texas spoke with a high-ranking INM official who revealed that his colleagues and superiors had recognized Olivas for 30 years of service at the agency earlier in the day. His death sparked much outrage within the agency.

