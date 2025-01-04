Mexican President Changes Mind on Receiving Deported Migrants from Other Countries

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum appears to have changed her mind and warmed to the concept of receiving migrants from other countries who are expected to be deported by the Trump administration later this month.

During her daily news conference on Friday, Sheinbaum claimed that Mexico and the U.S. could collaborate on cases where migrants are deported to Mexico instead of being returned to their countries of origin. The Mexican politician said that Mexico could receive migrants from certain countries or ask the U.S. for compensation to return them to their home countries.

During the news conference, Sheinbaum claimed that Mexico has a plan to receive newly deported migrants and hinted that details were still to be worked out with the United States, the AP reported. These new claims directly contradict prior statements from the Mexican president, who had publicly claimed that she would oppose the Trump administration and fight the expected increase in deportations.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump claimed that upon taking office, his government would deport a large number of migrants. As Breitbart Texas reported, Sheinbaum’s government is preparing border cities and states for receiving newly deported Mexican citizens. However, the Mexican president previously claimed that her government would not accept migrants from other countries.

