Venezuelan Migrant Shot During Attempted Kidnapping at Border in Mexico

A group of unidentified gunmen shot and wounded a Venezuelan migrant during a failed kidnapping attempt at the Mexico-Texas border.

El Diario de Juarez reported that the incident occurred on Friday shortly after 2 a.m., next to the border fence along Boulevard Juan Pablo II in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua.

The migrant was walking towards Gate #36, allegedly with the intent of crossing into Texas, when a group of gunmen tried to force him into a vehicle. The gunmen shot the Venezuelan man during the struggle. The gunmen fled shortly after.

Local police from Ciudad Juarez responded to the scene after getting a call from U.S. Border Patrol agents who saw the attempted kidnapping from their surveillance equipment.

According to El Diario de Juarez, even though the shooting took place in Mexico, the wounded man was rushed to a hospital in El Paso, Texas, for treatment. Authorities have not made any arrests in the case.

The shooting comes just days after two Venezuelan men suspected of being members of the Tren De Aragua gang killed a veteran agent with Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM). As Breitbart Texas reported, the two Venezuelan men beat the agent to death with rocks and then tried to flee. This launched a large-scale manhunt where authorities caught them hours later.

By Thursday evening, a Mexican federal judge formally charged Carlos Arichuna S. M. and David Josué V. with one count of murder. According to El Diario de Juarez, the incident became a federal case because the victim was an INM agent.

