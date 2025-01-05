1,000 Possible Victims of Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Voyeur, Says Attorney

An attorney representing 12 victims of an ex-Royal Caribbean employee sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for placing hidden cameras in passenger bathrooms to film passengers says there may be nearly 1,000 other victims unaware that the perpetrator filmed them. Spencer Aronfeld, a Florida-based attorney representing the victims in a civil suit against Royal Caribbean, alleges the cruise line is being less than forthcoming with former passengers who may have been a victim of the ex-employee’s voyeurism.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, 34-year-old Arvin Joseph Mirasol, a Philippine national, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison in August after pleading guilty to charges related to placing hidden cameras in passenger cabin restrooms to film unsuspecting passengers. According to court documents, Mirasol placed the cameras between December 2023 and February 2024.

In a YouTube video posted online by Aronfeld, who represents 12 of the victims of Mirasol’s scheme to film passengers says, “It is now believed there are nearly a thousand passengers that may have been placed at risk for having their private activities videotaped by Mr. Mirasol who has been convicted and is now serving time in a federal prison for a surreptitiously placed camera in the cabin’s bathrooms.”

Aronfeld added, “It also appears Royal Caribbean knew about this and has failed to notify the passengers, which is exactly what I’m doing now.”

On Wednesday, Aronfeld told News7 of Miami, Florida, “Royal Caribbean has the largest cruise ships at sea, tens of thousands of passengers, and I don’t think they’re doing an adequate amount of screenings.” One victim involved in a civil suit against Royal Caribbean told News7 one passenger’s daughter was only two years old when they went on their cruise and now, she and her family fear public restrooms.

Mirasol, the former employee of the Royal Caribbean Group, was arrested in March 2024 after a guest traveling on a Symphony of the Seas cruise ship discovered a hidden camera in her bathroom. After discovering the camera attached to the bathroom sink counter, the guest reported the incident to the ship’s security staff. Mirasol was responsible for cleaning passenger staterooms on that cruise.

The security staff detained Mirasol on the ship until the vessel docked at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) began investigating Mirasol’s actions on board the cruise.

An examination of Mirasol’s electronics revealed numerous videos of children in various stages of undress. The focus of the videos was on the children’s genital areas, according to the United States Attorney’s office. In one video, Mirasol appeared as he installed a camera in a guest’s bathroom. HSI agents were able to identify children depicted in the videos who ranged from 2 to 17 years of age.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.