Trump to Declare National Emergency at Southern Border, Stop ‘Catch & Release’

WASHINGTON, DC — Newly sworn President Donald J. Trump said he will declare a state of emergency during his first day in office. The president went on to say he will end the Biden-era “catch and release” policies that allowed millions of “asylum-seeking” migrants into the U.S. interior after they illegally crossed the border into the United States.

“First, I will declare a national emergency at our southern border,” Trump said early in his inaugural address. “All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came.”

“We will also reinstate my Remain in Mexico policy,” the president added. “I will end the practice of catch and release, and I will sent troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country.”

Within minutes, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers dressed in riot gear shut down the international border crossing in El Paso, Texas, Breitbart Texas reported. CBP officials also shut down the quasi-legal CBP-One app put in place by the Biden administration to admit millions of “asylum-seeking” migrants. The program was never approved by Congress.

The president also telegraphed he would be designating some Mexican cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

Trump pledged to invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. “I will direct our government to use the full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement to eliminate the presence of all foreign gang criminal networks, bring devastating crime to U.S. soil, including our cities and inner cities.”

Trump concluded this segment of his address, stating, “As commander in chief, I have no higher responsibility than to defend our country from threats and invasions, and that is exactly what I am going to do.”

“We will do it at a level that nobody has ever seen before,” President Trump stated.