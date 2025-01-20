Texas Border Crossing Shut Down as Trump Sworn In, CBP One App Closed

WASHINGTON, DC: U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in riot gear shut down the international bridge to Mexico moments before President Donald Trump took the oath of office. During his inaugural address, the president said he would declare a state of emergency along the U.S.-Mexico border and ordered the end of the Biden-era CBP One immigration app.

CBP officers shut down the port of entry into downtown El Paso on Monday afternoon. The move came as President Trump said he would declare a national emergency, ordered the reinstatement of his prior administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy and the end of Biden’s “catch and release” policies, KFOX 14 posted on X.

“I will declare a national emergency at our southern border,” the newly sworn president stated. “All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came.”

The president went on to declare he would “repel the disastrous invasion of our country,” bring back his “Remain in Mexico” program, and stop the Biden policies of “catch and release.”

The Associated Press reported on Monday that the Trump administration immediately ended the use of the quasi-legal CBP One app that allowed nearly one million migrants to enter the United States.

“Effective January 20, 2025, the functionalities of CBP One™ that previously allowed undocumented aliens to submit advance information and schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is no longer available, and existing appointments have been canceled,” a notice on CBP.gov stated.