Multi-Agency Task Force Carries Out Enforcement Raids in Texas Cities

State and federal law enforcement agencies teamed up on Sunday to carry out targeted immigration enforcement operations in cities across the state. A federal official characterized the actions as in the interest of public safety and national security.

On Sunday evening, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in San Antonio posted photographs on X showing a multi-agency operation carrying out enforcement actions. The photos indicate the raids resulted in the arrests of dozens of migrants.

The task force included HSI, DEA, ATF, CBP, and the Texas Department of Public Safety law enforcement officers. The post indicates the task force took action to “enforce U.S. immigration law and preserve public safety and national security by keeping potentially dangerous criminal aliens out of our communities.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that state troopers are partnering with the federal task forces across the state.

According to a report on Fox 7 Austin, task force officers conducted operations in Austin over the weekend. The raids began around 8 a.m. and continued into the afternoon.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Glori Chavez posted a video on X showing migrants being repatriated. The actions led to the repatriation of more than 735 illegal aliens from countries including Cuba, Honduras, Venezuela, Haiti, Mexico, Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras that had entered the U.S. illegally.

Breitbart Texas contacted ICE officials for more information about targeted enforcement operations across the state. An immediate response was not available.