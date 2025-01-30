Border Patrol Chief: Migrant Encounters Drop 55% from Prior Week

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks reported a 55 percent drop in migrants encountered along the border during the past week. Migrant apprehensions fell from more than 10,000 during the previous week to less than 5,000 during the past seven days.

Chief Banks posted a report on X stating that Border Patrol agents apprehended 4,577 migrants during the previous seven days. Banks said this number fell from the 10,281 migrants apprehended one week earlier.

Banks, sworn in as chief of the Border Patrol on January 20, credited “our enhanced border security measures” for the decrease in migrant encounters.

“With more boots on the ground, we’re making a substantial impact to the security of our borders,” Banks wrote. He called the report a “significant” decrease from the previous week.

The chief also posted a video showing Border Patrol agents working side-by-side with Department of Defense soldiers and Marines along the California border with Mexico.

Despite the lower number of border apprehensions along the border, the arrest of migrants with criminal histories continues, Banks stated. On Tuesday, agents arrested five criminal aliens whose charges include murder, child pornography, sexual assault, and aggravated assault.

Since October 1, Border Patrol agents have arrested more than 3,700 criminal aliens, the chief reported.