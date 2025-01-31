ICE: Fentanyl-Dealing Tren de Aragua Gang Members Arrested in South Carolina

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers teamed up with local law enforcement to arrest members of the Tren de Aragua gang on fentanyl-dealing charges. President Donald Trump recently designated the violent Venezuelan Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers teamed up with Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) special agents and other law enforcement agencies to arrest several TdA gang members in the Charleston, South Carolina, area of operations. The TdA gang members were reportedly dealing the deadly drug fentanyl.

At least one of the targeted enforcement operations took place in Goose Creek, South Carolina. Local Police Chief LJ Roscoe told news media that he did not have advance notice of the actions taken in his community.

“It was reported to me, after the fact, that ICE was at the location serving a warrant. The Goose Creek Police Department was not given information in advance that ICE was going to be at the address. However, we were notified once they needed help,” Roscoe told WCSC reporters. “They resolved the issue prior to our arrival, so no one from Goose Creek Police Department was involved or on scene.”

The local news outlet said U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said she would be “out with ICE” Friday morning. The congresswoman posted on X that she did ride with ICE agents, saying. “I think I missed my calling — getting the bad guys off the streets.”

Mace said they apprehended illegal aliens in her hometown of Goose Creek. “They’re dangerous. And they need to be deported,” she added.

One his first day in office, President Trump signed at least ten executive orders dealing with illegal immigration and border security, Breitbart News reported. One of those designated Cartels and Other Organizations as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists. In addition to tagging the Mexican drug cartels, the order also designates the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang and the La Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.