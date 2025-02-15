Previously Deported Armed Illegal Aliens Arrested for 344 Pounds of Meth in East Texas Migrant Colony

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A multi-agency task force responded to a tip about a large quantity of methamphetamine being trafficked in the Plum Grove, Texas, area. A targeted traffic stop led to the arrest of three previously deported illegal aliens and the seizure of nearly 350 pounds of methamphetamine.

Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader posted a report on Facebook stating that his narcotics unit teamed up with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Houston Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration to carry out the enforcement action on February 12 near Plum Grove.

During the traffic stop on a white panel van, the investigator identified the driver as Gerson Lopez Zuniga. They identified his passengers as Gruz Isidro Sandoval and Adan Aguirre Arzate—all residents of Liberty County. According to the sheriff’s report, all three of the occupants were identified as being illegally present in the United States.

Investigators found the driver, Zuniga, to be illegally in possession of a semi-automatic handgun, the sheriff stated. One of the passengers, Sandoval, reportedly told the task force about a larger quantity of methamphetamine located in a nearby camper trailer.

Investigators obtained permission to search the trailer and found 12 iceberg lettuce boxes containing approximately 344 pounds of methamphetamine.

During a background investigation on the three suspects, officials determined that all three illegal aliens had been deported on at least four occasions.

Sandavol now faces a 1st-degree felony charge of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Greater than 400 grams. The two passengers are being jailed on immigration holds out of the Houston Immigration and Customs Enforcement office.

Breitbart Texas contacted ICE officials in Houston for additional information on the migrants.

The location of the raid is located in a suspected migrant colony named Colony Ridge.