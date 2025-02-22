ICE Raids Donut Shop near Texas Border — Arrest Owners for Harboring Aliens

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and agents arrested the owners of a donut shop after finding eight illegal aliens working in the business. The owners of Abby’s Bakery in Los Fresnos, Texas, allegedly admitted to investigators they knew the migrants were unlawfully present in the United States.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents entered the Rio Grande Valley bakery on February 12. They contacted Leonardo Baez and Nora Alicia Avila-Guel, both Mexican nationals. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Breitbart Texas, the two owners had legal permanent resident status.

During the visit to the shop, HSI agents encountered eight illegal aliens working in the establishment. Agents said the two owners admitted to knowing that all eight were illegal aliens with no authorization to live or work in the United States. They also reportedly admitted to knowing they were illegally harboring illegal aliens, a violation of 8 USC, 1324.

The agents also interviewed at least two of the Mexican nationals illegally present in the U.S. The witnesses told the agents they had no documents to remain in the United States and that the donut shop owners were aware of this, the complaint continues.

The HSI special agent who filed the criminal complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas said, “The apprehension of the aliens was the result of a worksite enforcement action.” The facts were presented to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas who agreed there was sufficient evidence for the complaint of harboring illegal aliens.

The Trump administration’s Border Czar Tom Homand and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem both promised a crackdown on people harboring illegal aliens. Noem recently warned illegal aliens living in or coming to the United States, “We will hunt you down,” Breitbart Texas reported. Homan went as far as to warn elected officials they could be prosecuted for illegally impeding law enforcement if they attempt to block deportation efforts.

ICE Criminal Complaint for Abby’s Bakery Workplace Enforcement Action

ICE Witness Affidavit for Abby’s Bakery Workplace Enforcement Action