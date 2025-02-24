Texas Teams Up with ICE in Raid on State’s Largest Migrant Colony

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Department of Public Safety troopers and special agents assisted federal law enforcement agents with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) as they conducted immigration raids into the Colony Ridge Subdivision near Houston. Abbott announced the action in a social media post on X early Monday afternoon.

“Colony Ridge is being targeted today. Texas DPS Troopers & Special Agents are assisting Homeland Security Investigations, with an operation in Colony Ridge this morning,” Governor Abbott stated. “They are targeting criminals & illegal immigrants. I have worked with Tom Homan on this for months.”

Colony Ridge is a more than 30,000-acre housing development located less than forty miles north of Houston. Located in East Texas’ Liberty County, the subdivision has been the subject of numerous media stories linking the neighborhood to a significant population of migrants in illegal status and for the developer’s questionable land sales tactics targeting mostly Hispanic consumers.

The area is frequently noted for criminal activity related to migrants illegally present in the United States. As reported by Breitbart Texas, three previously deported illegal aliens were arrested in a targeted traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of nearly 350 pounds of methamphetamine in mid-February. A multi-agency law enforcement task force from Liberty County developed information from the three previously deported migrants that led to the discovery of methamphetamine in a trailer located in Colony Ridge after the vehicle stop.

Texas lawmakers appropriated $40 million in 2023 to add additional security patrols by the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol troopers around Colony Ridge in response to concerns about illegal activity in the area. In December 2023, the United States Department of Justice sued Colony Ridge for operating an unlawful land sales scheme that targeted tens of thousands of Hispanic borrowers with false statements and predatory loans.

Information regarding the results of Monday’s immigration raids within Colony Ridge was not provided. As of press time, ICE had not received a request for information regarding the operations’ outcome.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.