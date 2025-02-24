TRUMP EFFECT: Single-Day Migrant Apprehension Numbers on Southwest Border Fall Below 200

The apprehension of migrants along the southwest border with Mexico fell to a historically low level on Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Agents encountered 199 migrants on Friday, compared to 4,393 one year earlier.

Texas DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez posted a report on X showing that Border Patrol agents encountered 199 migrants who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday. Olivarez said the numbers reflect “a historic low” in the number of migrants who crossed between ports of entry.

Olivarez reported that this represents a 95 percent decrease from the 4,393 migrants apprehended on the same day one year earlier.

Of the 199 migrants encountered on Friday, 135 were apprehended in the five Texas-based border sectors. This is down 35 percent from the reported 208 per day average last week.

Olivarez said the state is taking a “Whole-of-Texas” approach to assisting the Trump administration’s efforts related to border security.

“Through a Whole-of-Texas approach under Gov.@GregAbbott_TX’s Operation Lone Star, we are deploying advanced tracking techniques, specialized teams, and cutting-edge technology to detect, deter, and dismantle criminal networks operating along our border,” Olivarez wrote. “This collaborative effort is essential to keeping Texans safe and ensuring that those who pose a threat to our communities are brought to justice.”