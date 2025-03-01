$500K in Cartel Cash Seized in Two Texas Counties’ Traffic Stops

Border Patrol agents in Texas teamed up with sheriff’s deputies in two counties, leading to the seizure of more than a half-million dollars in cash. The occupants of the vehicle face state charges related to cash smuggling.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks posted “another major hit to criminal enterprises” in a report on X. The chief wrote on Friday that agents in Texas teamed up with Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a traffic stop of an SUV on U.S. Highway 281.

During the stop, authorities found more than $267,000 in cash hidden under the vehicle’s back seat. Deputies arrested the driver and passenger on charges of money laundering and unlawful use of criminal instruments.

One day earlier, Banks posted a report of another cash seizure. This time, agents teamed up with deputies from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop of a vehicle. Officials found approximately $280,000 in cash hidden in the vehicle.

Authorities seized the vehicle and arrested the driver on state charges of bulk cash smuggling, Banks stated.

Breitbart Texas has reported extensively on the efforts of Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek’s deputies and their success in seizing significant quantities of drugs and cash along the Interstate 10 smuggling corridor between San Antonio and Houston.

In July 2016, Breitbart met with the sheriff and his team in La Grange, Texas. During interviews with Sheriff Korenek, Lt. David Beyers, and Sgt. Randy Thumann, Breitbart learned about the seizures of hundreds of pounds of drugs and millions of dollars in cash.

“Our deputies love what they do and are always eager to get out on patrol,” Lt. Beyer explained