WATCH: 5 Migrant Gotaways Arrested on Texas Ranch 50 Miles from Border

A Texas Department of Public Safety brush team arrested five illegal alien gotaways after tracking them for miles on ranches located 50 miles north of the Mexican Border. The brush team turned the five Mexican nationals over to Border Patrol agents for entry into removal proceedings.

Texas DPS Spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez posted a video on X showing a brush team and K-9 Bona tracking a group of migrants who managed to avoid detection and arrest along the U.S.-Mexico border. The illegal alien gotaways made their way to Uvalde County — about 50 miles north of the border.

The DPS brush team initially responded to a camera activation on a privately owned ranch in Uvalde County. The brush team found four of the Mexican nationals and turned them over to Border Patrol for removal proceedings.

K-9 Bona and his handler joined the brush team the following day to renew the search. Bona tracked the remaining illegal alien for nearly five miles through multiple ranches before finding him and placing him in custody. The Mexican male was attempting to hide in the brush.

Another DPS brush team and Texas Military Department soldiers teamed up the following day in Starr County to repel a group of migrants crossing the Rio Grande in a raft. One of the migrants was arrested and turned over to Border Patrol agents for removal proceedings.

At the end of the video, the repelled migrants can be seen paddling their raft back across the Rio Grande.