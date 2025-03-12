Billions for Trump’s Border Enforcement in Spending Bill

The House spending bill includes more than $20 billion to supercharge President Donald Trump’s border security and deportation priorities.

The bill provides almost $10 billion for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, $10.4 billion for the U.S. Coast Guard, and $10.6 billion for the Transportation Security Administration.

The seven-month bill also cuts $2.5 billion in spending from President Joe Biden’s efforts to provide visas and green cards to migrants via the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency.

The budget also trims hundreds of millions of dollars from various programs supported by the Biden administration.

The funding is badly needed because Trump’s deputies are rushing to enforce the nation’s immigration laws.

That requires much money for overtime, detention, and transportation tasks, for example, to detain illegal migrants in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, until they can be flown to Panama or their home countries.

However, the narrow GOP majority limits the administration’s ability to writes its priorities into law, and allows pro-migration legislators to pull in yet more migrants.

For example, the bill welcomes another inflow of 50,000 Afghan migrants deemed to have helped U.S. forces in Afghanistan.