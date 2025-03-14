Tren de Aragua-Linked Colorado Fugitive Arrested After Allegedly Shoplifting in Michigan

Police and Border Patrol agents in Auburn Hills, Michigan, arrested a Venezuelan migrant wanted for kidnapping and torture in Colorado. Authorities said the arrest came on the tail end of a botched shoplifting attempt.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks tweeted photos on X showing the arrest of a Venezuelan national. Detroit Station Border Patrol agents teamed up with Auburn Hills police officers to respond to a shoplifting call. Banks said the call “escalated into the takedown of a dangerous fugitive.”

Banks said the Venezuelan illegal alien is linked to the Tren de Aragua gang, declared to be a foreign terrorist organization operating in the United States by President Donald Trump on his first day in office. The man is also wanted in Colorado for warrants relating to kidnapping and torture, Banks said.

In addition to the Colorado charges, the Venezuelan national also faced charges for willfully refusing to depart the U.S. — a violation of 8USC1253, he added.

In an unrelated case, El Paso Sector agents arrested a previously deported aggravated felon after he illegally crossed the border from Mexico into New Mexico, Banks reported.

The Mexican national has a conviction for human smuggling and had previously been deported, he indicated. The migrant has a lengthy criminal history, according to Banks, and served eight months in jail on a prior illegal re-entry conviction. He is now facing a new reinstatement of his previous order of removal.