Federal Agents Bust Texas-Based Narcotics Trafficking Ring

A joint federal law enforcement operation conducted in Lubbock, Texas, led to the arrest of 22 suspected members of a narcotics trafficking ring working in West Texas. According to FBI Director Kash Patel, one member of the ring is suspected of being connected to a Mexican Drug Cartel.

In a social media post on X, Director Patel lauded the efforts of the federal agents assigned to the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Dallas office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation who participated in the takedown. Patel commented on the raid, saying, “Tonight, I can report yet another successful operation from our brave field agents and regional partners in our ongoing mission to break the drug Cartels.”

Patel added, “Earlier today, our teams executed a takedown and arrested 22 members of a narcotics trafficking ring in Lubbock, Texas-one who we believe to be working with the Mexican Cartels.”

The Lubbock operation to dismantle the drug trafficking ring is the latest action taken against the Mexican drug cartels, some now designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations by the Trump administration.

In late February, the U.S. Department of State announced the designation of several Mexican Drug Cartels and the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gangs as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs). The Mexican drug cartels named in the announcement included the Cartel de Sinaloa, Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), Cartel del Noreste (CDN), La Nueva Familia Michoacana (LNFM), Cartel del Golfo (CDG), and Carteles Unidos (CU).

In March, the Department of Justice announced the commencement of Operation Take Back America, an effort involving multiple federal law enforcement agencies to enhance border security and combat cartels and transnational criminal organizations in the aftermath of the Foreign Terrorist Organization designation.

A request for additional information has been made to the United States Department of Justice. A response has not been received as of press time.

