Top-Level MS-13 Gang Leader Arrested by FBI in Virginia

The FBI announced on Thursday the arrest of a top-level U.S. leader of the hyperviolent MS-13 gang during an operation in Virginia. The man is said to be one of the top three leaders of the gang designated by the Trump administration as a Foreign Terrorist organization.

Agents arrested the as-yet-unnamed suspect in Woodbridge, Virginia, Fox News reported. Officials declared the suspect is one of the top three leaders of the transnational criminal organization.

FBI Director Kash Patel and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi directly supervised the takedown from a nearby tactical operations center. Two other senior DOJ officials were also present, Fox stated.

“They executed a clean, safe operation and the bad guys in custody. And thanks to the FBI, we got one of the worst of the worst of the MS-13 off the streets this morning. Virginia and the country is a lot safer today,” AG Bondi told Fox News following the arrest.

President Donald Trump quickly weighed in on the arrest in a post on Truth Social where he wrote, “Great job by Pam Bondi, @FBIDirectorKash, Tom HOMAN, and Kristi N, on the capture of MS13 leader – A big deal!”

On a social media post on X, Bondi added, “DOJ will not rest until we make America safe again.”