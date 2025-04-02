U.S. Revokes Visas of Mexican Musicians Whose Show Praised Cartel Boss

Four members of a Mexican music group lost their work and tourist visas to the U.S. after they opened a show in Mexico praising and showing images of the leader of Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG). This cartel has been labeled as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the U.S. Government. The musicians are also under investigation in Mexico for the charge of “crime apology or advocacy.”

The incident began over the weekend in Zapopan, Jalisco, when the members of Alegres del Barranco began their show in front of a packed audience with a series of images of CJNG top boss Ruben Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes.

The performance quickly went viral in Mexico, causing much controversy. Almost immediately, the concert venue, Auditorio Telmex, issued a statement distancing itself from the group’s actions and claiming it was investigating legal ways of preventing similar performances.

This week, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau announced that they had revoked the performer’s visas, claiming the United States did not welcome individuals who “extol criminals and terrorists.”

The Jalisco Attorney General’s Office began an investigation into the performers on the charge of crime apology or advocacy. Since then, authorities have begun conducting interviews and checking security footage.

Just one day after the initial performance, Los Alegres del Barranco performed an identical performance, praising the head of CJNG in Uruapan, Michoacan. In response, authorities in that state revealed in their investigation. Officials in Michoacan claimed that since apology or advocacy of crime is not listed in their penal code, the case is expected to go federal.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with the Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.