Secretary Noem Calls for Death Penalty for Human Smugglers Who Allegedly Killed Three Migrants

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem requested that the Department of Justice seek the death penalty against two Mexican nationals charged with human smuggling resulting in three deaths. The deaths took place in a failed human smuggling attempt off the coast of San Diego, where at least three migrants drowned.

“Yesterday (May 5), off the coast of southern California, a panga-style boat capsized that was operated by Mexican nationals attempting to smuggle 14 aliens into the U.S. Tragically, three people were killed and seven are still missing,” Secretary Noem said in a written statement. “I commend the U.S. Coast Guard, and all Homeland Security personnel involved in the immediate response and ongoing investigation.”

“Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, alien smuggling acts that result in death are capital crimes punishable by death,” she stated. “And under the Federal Death Penalty Act, those who intentionally participate in conduct knowing that it could result in the loss of life may be eligible for capital punishment.”

On May 5, the U.S. Coast Guard received a report regarding an overturned panga-style boat that washed ashore in Torrey Pine, San Diego, the DHS statement reported. The Coast Guard responded and requested assistance from DHS and local first responders. At the conclusion of the search and rescue effort, witnesses reported there were 16 people on board the panga. This included 14 adults and two minors.

Three people who died in the incident were identified as Indian nationals, DHS stated. Seven other migrants remain missing.

Officials identified two of the survivors, Mexican nationals, as the alleged human smugglers.

” I will be formally requesting that the Attorney General ensure that these two suspected smugglers are swiftly prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Noem wrote. “I will also be urging the Attorney General to seek the death penalty in this case. The Department of Homeland Security will not tolerate this level of criminal depravity or reckless disregard for human life.”

“This tragedy is a stark reminder of the inhumanity and lethal danger inherent to human smuggling at sea,” the DHS secretary concluded. “Their deaths were not only avoidable but were also the direct result of the greed and indifference of smugglers who exploited them. Maritime smuggling is not just illegal—it is a violent and inherently dangerous crime. Those who knowingly place human lives at grave risk in furtherance of such crimes must be held fully accountable.”