First Ever: USDOJ Files Terrorism Charges Against Sinaloa Cartel Members

Federal prosecutors filed narco-terrorism charges against leading members of the Sinaloa Cartel. The move is the first of its kind following the February designation by the U.S. State Department of six Mexican cartels, including the Sinaloa Cartel, as foreign terrorist organizations.

In a new unsealed indictment, federal prosecutors named two of the primary leaders of the Beltran Leyva Organization (BLO) – Pedro “Sagitario” Inzunza Noriega and Pedro “Pichon” Inzunza Coronel. The DOJ asserts that BLO is part of the Sinaloa Cartel. The father and son, and five other men, face seven different counts, all connected to their roles in the organization. The charges include narco-terrorism, providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization, and various drug trafficking, conspiracy, and money laundering charges.

“The Sinaloa Cartel is a complex, dangerous terrorist organization and dismantling them demands a novel, powerful legal response,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi in a prepared statement. “Their days of brutalizing the American people without consequence are over — we will seek life in prison for these terrorists.”

Federal prosecutors allege that, under the Inzunzas’ leadership, the BLO and the Sinaloa Cartel have been responsible for moving large quantities of fentanyl into the United States. The narco-terrorism charges against the Inzunzas are tied to the fentanyl trafficking.

Authorities claim that the father and son duo are behind a series of raids in Sinaloa in December 2024 that led to the world’s largest fentanyl seizure, totaling more than 1,500 kilograms.

For several years, the BLO has been one of Mexico’s most violent organizations. The organization is responsible for large-scale shootouts, kidnappings, murders, extortion, torture, federal prosecutors claimed.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.