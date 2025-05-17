Fugitive Capital Murder Suspect Released by Judge Spotlights Need for Texas Bond Reform

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a total reward of $30,000 for information leading to the arrest of a fugitive capital murder suspect. The suspect was released by a judge in Kaufman County on bond. Abbott says the case highlights the need for passage of the bond reform bill currently before the Texas Legislature.

“​Trevor McEuen is exactly why Texas must fix its broken and deadly bail system,” said Governor Abbott. “A violent criminal like McEuen charged with capital murder should never be released on our streets.”

Abbott posted the $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Trevor McEuen, a capital murder suspect who fled after being released on bond by 422nd District Court Judge Shelton TW Gibbs IV (Republican) after he allegedly shot and killed Aaron Martinez, 35, in 2023. On May 5, McEuen failed to show up for court, cut off his ankle monitor, and absoncded from justice.

In addition to the capital murder charge, McEuen also faces four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The governor added $10,000 to the previously offered $20,000 rewards offered by the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers and Sheriff’s Office, Abbott’s office reported. This brings the total reward to $30,000.

Abbott stressed that cases like this hightly the reason why “I made bail reform an emergency item that must pass this legislative session.

In a bipartisan vote, the Texas Senate passed SJR 5 by a tally of 28-2. The bill is spearheaded by State Senator Joan Huffman (R-TX). The bill would put a constitutional amendment on the ballot to allow judges to deny bail to defendants charged with serious violent crimes, including murder, aggravated kidnapping, robbery or assault with a weapon.

In a highly partisan political stunt, Texas House Democrats vowed to block the bill’s passage following the passage of school vouchers in April, Fox 26 journalist Greg Groogan reported.

Governor Abbott a statewide campaign using public town hall meetings and forum discussions to pressure House Democrats to support the popular bond reform constitutional amendment. During a Texas Public Policy Foundation forum in Austin, Abbott offered the following points he believe will solve the state’s broken bail system:

Judges must automatically deny bail for violent crimes like murder, rape or human trafficking, “unless there is clear and convincing evidence that the defendant will appear in court and not endanger the community.” Judges who release violent criminals on “easy bail” must explain the decision to the public in writing. Prosecutors must be given the right to challenge judges’ bail decisions.

Groogan reported that this week, a compromise appears to have been reached, and some Democrats in the Texas House appear ready to support passage of the amended bill.

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Gene Wu told Fox 26, “The amended SJR 5 and SB 9 offer Texans a foundation for real community safety reform. We are ready and agreed on this serious proposal.”

In the meantime, fugitive capital murder suspect Trevor McEuen remains at large.