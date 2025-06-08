EXCLUSIVE: More Specially Trained Border Patrol Agents Deployed to Los Angeles

A source within Customs and Border Protection told Breitbart Texas that a large contingent is being sent to assist with quelling the violent anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles. The specially trained agents will augment Border Patrol agents already on the ground in the city and add to the 2,000 National Guardsmen President Trump has committed to send in response to the violence.

According to the source, many of the specially trained agents who are part of the Border Patrol’s Special Operation’s Group (SOG) include members of the Border Patrol Tactical Team (BORTAC), Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue unit (BORSTAR), and members of the Border Patrol’s Mobile Response Teams (MRT) from around the country. The deployment of agents was well underway on Saturday, with more expected to travel to Los Angeles on Sunday and in the days to come, if necessary.

The source did not specify the exact number of agents for operational security reasons, but did say the number is subject to change as the situation in Los Angeles develops further.

“The agents are well trained and ready to assist with whatever unfolds. They have full arrest authority to address federal crimes related to impeding, assaulting, or resisting a federal officer,” the source added, an authority the National Guard soldiers will not have.

According to the source, the agency is familiar with performing duties related to riots and violent civil disturbances. In 1992, several hundred Border Patrol agents responded to Los Angeles as violent riots erupted after the acquittal of four Los Angeles police officers charged with the beating of Rodney King. The incident involving King and the officers was caught on video. It sparked outrage, resulting in rioting, looting, violence, and arson that began after the trial against the officers resulted in an acquittal.

The deployment of the agents will be another facet in the Trump administration’s response to the violence that the administration categorized as “lawlessness that has been allowed to fester,” in an X-Post by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Saturday.

Leavitt went on to say:

In the wake of this violence, California’s feckless Democrat leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens. That is why President Trump has signed a Presidential Memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester. The Trump Administration has a zero tolerance policy for criminal behavior and violence, especially when that violence is aimed at law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs.

In addition to the trained agents that usually operate within the Border Patrol’s Special Operations Group, hundreds of agents are assigned to the Mobile Response Team. The team is trained to provide a rapid response to regional and national incidents as needed. According to CBP, the sectors that are available to deploy agents in response to the violence in Los Angeles include San Diego, Tucson, El Paso, Laredo, Del Rio, Rio Grande Valley, Detroit, Spokane, Houlton, Swanton, Blaine, and Buffalo.

The MRT team, which numbers nearly 500 agents when combined with other SOG personnel, participated in augmenting the U.S. Secret Service during the 2021 Presidential Inauguration and has been used to train foreign law enforcement in their specialty skills related to riot response and crowd control techniques.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.