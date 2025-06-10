Texas Rep. Introduces Bill to Increase Penalties for Assaulting, Impeding Law Enforcement

In the midst of the Los Angeles riots, Congressman Tony Gonzales (R-TX) proposes legislation to increase the criminal penalties associated with assaulting and interfering with the duties of law enforcement officers, including ICE agents or CBP officials. Gonzales announced the proposed legislation in a Sunday press release.

According to Gonzales, if enacted, the Curbing Offenses on Policing Services (COPS Act) would increase jail time and civil fines for assaulting a law enforcement officer or interfering with their official duties. The legislation also defines “explosive materials”, like fireworks or other combustible projectiles, as deadly weapons when deployed against law enforcement officers.

Gonzales intends the legislation to send a message to those who engage in assaulting or impeding ICE and CBP agents, as has been witnessed in Los Angeles over the weekend, saying, “The chaos unleashed by rioters in Los Angeles this weekend is anything but peaceful protest- it’s anarchy. Radical activists damaged Border Patrol and ICE vehicles while these agents were on duty, and as a result, injuries were reported.”

As reported by Breitbart Texas, anti-ICE protests broke out across the country in several cities. The demonstrations, like those taking place in Los Angeles over the weekend, are being organized by several leftist groups, including the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL). In Los Angeles, what was advertised as a demonstration against federal immigration enforcement actions quickly turned violent.

The Texas representative’s message to those who advocate for violating federal law was clearly made on Sunday as the Congressman added, “It’s time to highlight a very clear message: if you harm a law enforcement officer, you are going to face severe consequences. Let this be a warning to rioters or far-left officials who back sanctuary policies and let madness break out in their streets, harming or undermining our men and women in the line of duty will not be tolerated.”

The act would double the maximum penalty for simple assault for anyone convicted of assault, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating, or interfering with federal officers from one year in prison to two years. Fines would increase from $100,000 to $200,000.

For felony assault related to the same offenses for anyone whose acts of assault involve physical contact with law enforcement or the intent to commit another felony, jail time is increased to a ten-year maximum. A conviction for felony assault with a dangerous and deadly weapon or inflicting bodily injury would result in jail time rising from 20 years to up to 25 years in prison. Fines would be increased to $500,000 from $250,000.

