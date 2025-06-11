Texas Governor to Deploy National Guard Ahead of Anti-ICE Protests

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced he is ordering the deployment of the National Guard to multiple locations across the state in advance of planned anti-ICE protests. The governor said the order is meant to “ensure peace and order.”

“Peaceful protests are part of the fabric of our nation, but Texas will not tolerate the lawlessness we have seen in Los Angeles,” Abbott’s office said in a statement published by ABC News. “Anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property will be swiftly held accountable to the full extent of the law.”

The governor emphasized that “peaceful protest is legal.” He warned, “Harming a person or property is illegal and will lead to arrests.”

The order by the Texas governor follows days of unrest, riots, and looting in Los Angeles after a series of Immigration and Customs Enforcement targeted enforcement operations in the Los Angeles area last week.

When California Governor Gavin Newsom failed to protect federal law enforcement officers, President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of the California National Guard. The governor challenged the Trump administration’s orders in court and lost, Breitbart News reported.

San Antonio Assistant Police Chief Jesse Salame confirmed to ABC that National Guardsmen have been deployed to that city in advance of this weekend’s scheduled protests.

Breitbart’s Randy Clark reported live from last weekend’s protest in the Alamo City. The protest was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the same group that organized the Los Angeles protest that led to rioting and chaos.

Clark reported:

As tourists and motorists passed city hall, chants, some vulgar, were shouted that included “F- ICE”, “From Palestine to Mexico, all walls have to go,” and “Up, up with liberation, down, down with deportation.” Many attendees waved Mexican flags, Palestinian, and Trans flags to show their allegiance to multiple left-leaning causes. Signs carried were printed with profane messages directed at President Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. Organizers allowed multiple attendees to speak to the crowd with messages urging the attendees to remain involved, help notify residents about ICE enforcement activities in the community, and to “fight back” against ICE.

The San Antonio Express-News said SAPD Chief William McManus contacted state officials Monday night to confirm the governor’s order. “We are prepared for a peaceful demonstration, and if something goes south.”

