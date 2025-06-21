Mexican Truck Driver Arrested for Smuggling 300 Pounds of Meth into Texas Port of Entry

Texas Department of Public Safety special agents seized approximately $2.4 million worth of methamphetamine after Customs and Border Protection officers discovered the load being smuggled into Texas from Mexico. Troopers arrested the driver for allegedly smuggling the drugs into the United States.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott posted photos of the seized drugs and the driver who was arrested by DPS troopers earlier this week. The photos show nearly 400 bundles of the highly addictive drug that CBP Office of Field Operations officers found during an inspection at the Pharr Port of Entry.

CBP officers conducted a commercial vehicle inspection on a 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer as the driver approached from Reynosa, Tamaulipas, according to an article posted on the governor’s website. The officers referred the driver to a secondary inspection station and contacted Texas DPS special agents after discovering a false compartment in the trailer. A search of the compartment led to the discovery of more than 390 bundles that tested positive for meth. The DPS agents seized the drugs and arrested 28-year-old Luis Fernando Sarinana Matias, a Mexican national from Reynosa.

Officials estimated the street value of the meth to be more than $2.4 million. The driver is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Additional or more severe charges will likely be filed.

In March, CBP officers seized another load of methamphetamine at the same border crossing point. A CBP K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drugs during a secondary inspection and discovered 960 packages containing nearly 300 pounds of the illicit drug. Officers seized the drugs and turned them and the driver over to ICE Homeland Security Investigations.