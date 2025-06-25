FIRST: FBI Adds Houston Tren de Aragua Gang Member to Most Wanted List, $3 Million Reward Offered

HOUSTON, Texas — A Houston-area member of the Tren de Aragua (TdA) foreign terrorist organization is now on the FBI’s Most Wanted List. The Venezuelan illegal alien is reportedly the first TdA gang member to be added to this notorious list.

The FBI added Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano, 37, to its Most Wanted List this week after the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas obtained a warrant for his arrest. Serrano is wanted for conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. The U.S. Department of State designated TdA as a foreign terrorist organization earlier this year, Breitbart Texas’s Ildefonzo Ortiz reported.

Fox 26 Houston reported that Serrano is the first-ever TdA gang member to be added to the FBI’s Most Wanted List.

In addition to the charge of conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, the Venezuelan TdA gang member is charged with conspiracy and distribution of cocaine in Colombia intended for distribution into the United States, the FBI stated.

“Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano’s leadership fuels an organization that thrives on brutal murders, forced prostitution, kidnappings, and the destruction of lives across continents,” Douglas Williams, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Houston, said in a written statement. “Today’s announcement makes it clear: no border will shield him from justice. With the public’s help, we will eradicate TdA and end their transnational campaign of terror and crime.”

In a five-count federal indictment provided to Breitbart Texas by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas (attached below), prosecutors allege multiple counts of manufacturing and distributing to the United States, numerous quantities and shipments of cocaine. The indictment also includes multiple counts of providing material support to the TdA gang, a foreign terrorist organization as designated by the State Department.

DOJ officials designated Harris County (Houston) as a U.S. Port of Entry for the TdA’s criminal operations.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas identified Serrano as a “senior leader” of the TdA terrorist organization. A recently unsealed indictment against Serrano, aka “El Viejo and aka Jhovanni San Vicente,” also names Jose Enrique Martinez Flores aka “Chuqui,” 24, as a co-conspirator in the charges.

Prosecutors say Colombian authorities arrested Martinez Flores in March, and he remains in federal custody.

The DOJ reported:

According to information presented to the court, Mosquera Serrano is a senior TdA leader who oversees TdA criminal operations across Colombia, Central America and the United States, and Martinez Flores is a high-ranking TdA leader in Bogota, Colombia. The charges allege Mosquera Serrano and Martinez Flores caused the delivery of approximately five kilograms or more of cocaine for international distribution, proceeds that were used to further TdA’s criminal goals.

“Transnational criminal gangs and cartels have preyed upon Americans for far too long,” said [U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei] Ganjei. “That ends now. The Southern District of Texas is committed to smashing these criminal terror groups and will use every available legal tool to do so. It doesn’t matter if you are hiding a continent away; if you hurt U.S. citizens, we will find you and bring you to justice. This is what Operation Take Back America looks like.”

The U.S. State Department offered a reward of up to $3 million for information leading to Serrano’s arrest and/or conviction. The FBI asks that information be provided to them via WhatsApp or Telegram at 281-787-9939. Information can also be provided to a local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or online at tips.fbi.gov.

The DOJ says that Serrano faces up to life in prison and/or a fine of up to $10 million if he is convicted on the charges.

Giovanni SS Indictment