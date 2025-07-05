REPORT: Musk’s SpaceX Deploying Starlink Kits to Independence Day Flood Region in Texas

Reports on social media indicate that Elon Musk’s SpaceX is deploying Starlink Minis to first responder vehicles working the “catastrophic” flood that struck the Texas Hill Country region on Independence Day. The systems will enable first responders to communicate in areas where cellular and emergency radio service are disabled due to the storm damage.

Journalist Nick Sortor posted photos on social media of Starlink systems being deployed to Kerrville, Texas, police officers and other first responders in the Independence Day Flood region.

Sortor reported that Starlink Vice President Lauren Dreyer confirmed the deployment of the systems on Saturday.

“First responders have been STRUGGLING to contact HQ and other Texas flood rescue teams,” Sortor wrote. “Even the expensive radios they’ve been given don’t work. So this is INCREDIBLE news.”

Kerrville Police Department officials reported early Saturday morning that emergency service crews were working around the clock to attempt to find and rescue people became missing or stranded during Friday’s catastrophic flooding.

The agency set up a Reunification Intake Line for parents of campers who are still missing after flood waters along the Guadalupe River rose by 26 feet in a few hours on Friday morning. Parents are asked to call 830-258-1111 for information or to report a person missing in the flood.

