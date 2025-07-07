Cops Find 338 Bodies in Mexican Border City Crematorium

Authorities in the border state of Chihuahua are working to identify the bodies of 338 individuals who were piled up inside a crematorium in the border city of Juarez. The bodies were meant to be incinerated, but for unknown reasons, they were just bagged and placed on top of each other. At the same time, relatives got urns with cement or other materials that funeral officials passed off as ashes.

The bizarre case began on June 26, when authorities in Juarez responded to calls from concerned citizens about overpowering foul odors emanating from a crematorium on the outskirts of Juarez, Chihuahua, as reported by El Diario de Juarez. Upon arrival, authorities found dozens of bodies stacked in the various rooms of the building. Initially, authorities found over 70 bodies. In subsequent searches and raids on other buildings belonging to the same company, they found a total of 338 bodies that had not been identified.

Chihuahua’s governor, Maria Eugenia “Maru” Campos, revealed that the case is not tied to organized crime. Instead, she said it is “irresponsible and unscrupulous” business owners, the politician told El Heraldo De Juarez. Campos told local news outlets that the crematorium was licensed and had its permits in order. For unknown reasons, they did not incinerate the bodies and allegedly just stored them in unsanitary conditions.

Information released by the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office revealed that, as part of their investigation, they arrested the owner of the funeral company and one of its employees. Both are facing various charges related to the improper care of corpses. Local news outlets in Juarez have reported that while only 15 bodies have been identified, there have been complaints from 89 different families who believe that the ashes that they received from the funeral home are fake.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.