ICE Nabs 243 Illegal Aliens in 9-Day Denver Operation

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested 243 illegal aliens in the Denver metro area during a nine-day deportation operation that ended on Wednesday. Those detained include aliens from 17 different countries, and some have significant criminal records.

According to ICE officials, the immigration enforcement operation, conducted between July 12 to July 20, resulted in the arrests of illegal aliens who are known associates of the notorious Tren de Aragua (TdA) Venezuelan gang and others with ties to Mexican drug cartels and other transnational criminal organizations.

Those arrested during the operation with significant criminal records include one alien wanted for murder, one wanted for human trafficking, five wanted for or convicted of sex related offenses (including sex assault and sexual exploitation of a minor), nine charged with or convicted of drug related offenses, 13 charged with or convicted of assault, eight charged with or convicted of theft charges (including burglary, robbery and motor vehicle theft) and 17 with charges or convictions related to driving under the influence.

The aliens now facing removal from the United States include nationals from Mexico, Venezuela, Central and South America, Jordan, Algeria, Ethiopia, Romania, and China. Fifty illegal aliens arrested during the operation had existing orders of removal outstanding and will face imminent removal from the United States.

Some of the most egregious offenders apprehended by ICE during the operation include:

Rigoberto Carranza-Mendez, 47, is a citizen of Mexico. He’s been convicted of murder and DUI and has already been removed from the United States.

Johnondris Daniel Rodriguez, 28, a Venezuelan citizen. He is a suspected member of the TdA gang.

Nicolas Diaz-Hernandez, 51, is a Mexican citizen. He’s been convicted of criminal impersonation, controlled substance distribution, and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He’s also a confirmed member of the Los Zetas cartel.

Blanca Ochoa Tello, 36, is a Mexican citizen. When officials arrested her, they found approximately 20,000 fentanyl pills in her vehicle.

Javier Ulises Sanchez-Andazola, 24, a citizen of Mexico. He’s been convicted of sexual assault against a child and DUI in Greeley.

The Tren de Aragua Venezuelan gang and Los Zetas are designated by the U.S. government as foreign terrorist organizations.

Robert Guadian, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Field Operations Director for the Denver area commented on the arrests saying, “Many of the criminal aliens ICE arrested during this operation had been previously released into the Denver metro area by local county jails — directly into the community — because of Colorado’s sanctuary laws that prevent Sheriffs from cooperating with ICE.”

Denver ICE Enforcement and Removal Office (ERO) led the operation with significant support from law enforcement partners from the following agencies: ERO Dallas, Homeland Security Investigations Denver, the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the DEA, the ATF, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and the IRS.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.