Trump’s Border Numbers Continue Plummet to New Record Low — 4,000 in 27 Days

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks reported the continuing decline in the arrest of illegal aliens who cross the border between ports of entry. During the first 27 days of July, agents arrested just over 4,000 migrants.

“Our enforcement posture is effective- the border is fortified, and deterrence is in motion,” Chief Banks wrote in a post on social media on Monday.

Banks reported that his agents apprehended 4,022 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry in the first 27 days of July. This represents just under 150 migrants per day. If the trend holds through Thursday, agents will set yet another record-low with the apprehension of just over 4,600 migrants.

Just days ago, Breitbart Texas reported that President Donald Trump delivered the most secure border in U.S. history with the arrest of 6,072 migrants in June. This was a decrease of about 15 percent from the previous low water mark set in March. The July number is on track to be a decrease of 24 percent from the prior year.

In June, agents also set a record for the least number of migrant arrests in a single day with the apprehension of 112 illegal aliens, Breitbart reported. On July 20, that record was shattered with the report of only 88 arrests.

“Deterrence works,” officials wrote, “the world now knows that the U.S. is taking illegal immigration seriously.”