ICE Facility in Washington Attacked in Suspected Act of Arson

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Agents and their facilities continue to come under attack by radical anti-immigration enforcement activists. On Saturday, the ICE Yakima Field Office was damaged by a rock thrower, and parts of the facility compound were set on fire in an act of arson.

Bovino posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) of the Border Patrol’s highly trained BORTAC special operations group swiftly arresting the suspect who is alleged to have spit on agents as they attempted to conduct deportation operations in Los Angeles.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) there were no federal agents or government employees injured in the attack. In a DHS social media post on X (formerly Twitter), an agency official said the following, “On Saturday, a cowardly rioter threw a rock through a window of a building that ICE has a sub-office in. Additionally, a small fire was set at the back of the building. Local authorities are investigating this has an act of arson.

The post reiterated the DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s promise to prosecute anyone seeking to harm law enforcement. As of July 15, figures released by the Department of Homeland Security show assaults on ICE officials have increased by 830 percent from January 21 to July 14th when compared to the same period in 2024.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, the Trump administration is ramping up efforts to clamp down on the ongoing attacks by arresting numerous offenders involved in assaults on federal agents conducting immigration enforcement actions across the country.

On Friday, Gregory K. Bovino, Commander-Operation at Large California and current Chief of the El Centro Border Patrol Sector, highlighted the service of an arrest warrant on a United States citizen accused of assaulting federal agents involved in enforcing immigration laws in Los Angeles.

In another recent arrest, the United States Attorney’s office in Oregon announced the arrest of a Portland man suspected of committing various offenses, including aggravated assault of a federal officer and damaging federal property during a violent protest at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in South Portland.

On Monday, 24-year-old Robert Jacob Hoopes, made his initial court appearance on the felony charges of aggravated assault of a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, and depredation of federal property in an amount exceeding $1,000.

According to court documents and information shared in court, on June 14, 2025, Hoopes was present at a protest at the Portland ICE building and was allegedly seen and photographed throwing large rocks at the building. He threw one of those rocks at an ICE officer and struck the officer in the head, causing a significant laceration over the officer’s eye.

In another widely publicized assault case involving ICE agents, two medical clinic workers were arrested and charged with assaulting a federal agent in Los Angeles on July 25th. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, Jose de Jesus Ortega, 38, of Highland and Danielle Nadine Davila, of Corona now face charges of assaulting a federal officer and conspiracy to prevent by force and intimidation a federal officer from discharging his duties.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.