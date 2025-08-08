Deadline Looms for Jet-Setting Texas House Democrats to Return to Work or Face Firing

The deadline for jet-setting Texas House Democrats to return to the Capitol and resume their duties looms at 1 p.m. CDT on Friday. Texas officials warn that if the legislators do not return to work, their seats will be vacated, and Governor Greg Abbott can appoint replacements.

“Texas residents say ‘there should be consequences’ for Dems fleeing state to avoid vote,” Governor Abbott wrote on social media. “If Texans didn’t show for work, they’d be fired.”

“Elected officials don’t get to dodge responsibility,” he stated. “Democrats must get back to work or face removal from office.”

On Thursday, House Speaker Dustin Burrows (R) and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) announced they will use all available tools and legal actions to enforce arrest warrants issued by the Texas House of Representatives against the rogue House members.

““From day one, I have said that all options are on the table when it comes to making sure my colleagues who have fled the House return to fulfill their constitutional obligations,” Speaker Burrows stated. “The members who fled have been given ample time and opportunity to return on their own accord, and because they have continued to refuse their responsibilities to their constituents and return to Texas, the State has no choice but to pursue additional legal remedies to compel their return from other states.”

Attorney General Paxton added, “Speaker Burrows immediately issued warrants for the arrest of runaway Democrats who fled Texas, abandoned their constituents, and abdicated their legislative duties.”

“We are pursuing every legal remedy at our disposal to hold these rogue legislators accountable. Texas deserves representatives who do their jobs instead of running away at the behest of their billionaire handlers,” the AG stated. “If there’s one thing Texans can’t stand more than losers, it’s cowards.”