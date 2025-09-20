Texas University Student Who Mocked Charlie Kirk’s Murder Begs for Money After Dropping Out of School

A now-former student from Texas State University San Marcos posted a GoFundMe page after dropping out of the school following his mocking of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. He now claims he “made a mistake in the heat of the moment.”

Former Texas State University San Marcos student Devion Canty, Jr. set up a GoFundMe page, begging for money to help with his education costs shortly after withdrawing from the university. His withdrawal came in advance of being expelled after he mocked Kirk’s murder and spewed vile profanity at a group of students gathered to honor Kirk’s life, the New York Post reported.

A viral video posted on X showed the man, later identified as Canty, slapping his neck and faking convulsions to mock the horrific September 10 assassination of Kirk. He first pulled the stunt from within the crowd. Then he walked up to a statue where people were speaking and repeated his theatrics, Breitbart Texas reported.

In a separate video, Canty is seen chanting, “F-ck Charlie Kirk, F-ck Charlie Kirk.” Other students, talking to each other, can be heard saying, “God Bless you, I love you.”

Texas State University San Marcos President Kelly Damphousse quickly condemned the student’s actions. After identifying Canty and the protester, he issued the following statement:

The university has identified the student in the disturbing video from Monday’s event. I will not tolerate behavior that mocks, trivializes, or promotes violence on our campuses. It is antithetical to our TXST values. The individual is no longer a student at TXST. Federal law prevents the university from commenting further on individual student conduct matters.

Canty says he was not expelled, but chose to withdraw under the threat of expulsion, the Post reported.

In an Instagram post on the Black Men United (BMU) page, Canty was quoted as saying, “Hey there! I’m trying to raise funds to return to Texas State University after a difficult situation where I felt I had no choice but to leave for my safety.”

BMU officials responded, saying:

Please support with whatever you can our brother in his fight to return to Texas State University. He was arbitrarily forced to withdraw under pressure from the governor of the state and the many threats to his life. The administration in a completely unprofessional and unprecedented manner presented him with a “Mafia” style option of withdraw or be expelled. Mr. Canty earned his way into this university and deserved better treatment and due process from the university. We demand not only that he is allowed to return as a student but that the students who spewed racial vitriol at him at the statues are expelled immediately as they are the TRUE danger to this campus!

Canty’s fund raising page stated, “I made the decision to withdraw—not because I wanted to leave, but for my own safety and the well-being of the campus community.”

The Post wrote that Canty claimed he was targeted as an “out-of-control, disrespectful young Black man.” He further claimed he is just a “passionate student who made a mistake in the heat of the moment.”

“While I recognize that my actions weren’t perfect, I didn’t hurt anyone.”

His imperfect actions included a remark where he mocked, “Charlie Kirk got hit in the neck bitch,” as he slapped his neck and pretended to be shot.

It is not clear where, or if, Canty intends to resume his education.

Recently, Breitbart Texas reported that a Texas Tech University student was arrested by campus police and later expelled from the university for her behavior in front of a group of students praying for Charlie Kirk.

Texas Tech University police officers arrested 18-year-old Texas Tech University student Camryn Giselle Booker after she was seen jumping around and yelling at other students who were praying in tribute to the late Charlie Kirk. “F–k y’all homie dead, he got shot in the head,” Booker screamed.

Governor Abbott responded to the young woman’s arrest and expulsion, saying, “This is what happened to the person who was mocking Charlie Kirk’s assassination at Texas Tech — FAFO.” [F–k Around and Find Out]

Texas Tech University Board of Regents Chairman Cody Campbell responded to the incident, saying, “We are proud of our values and are not afraid to stand up for them.”