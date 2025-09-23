Texas Deputies Arrest Armed Suspect Who Allegedly Set Up to Ambush Cops

HOUSTON, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for service and appear to have averted an ambush by the grace of God. When the deputies arrived at the location in Humble, Texas, in the dark, a man wearing all black opened fire from the woods. The lives of the deputies appeared to have been spared when the suspect’s rifle jammed and he was unable to clear it.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told Breitbart Texas that he does not know why 46-year-old Kenyon Levor Coleman opened fire on the deputies when they arrived at the call for service address in Humble, a suburb on Houston’s northeast side. He suspects it may have been an attempt to ambush the deputies.

In a post on social media, Gonzalez said Coleman waited for the deputies in a wooded area. When the deputies arrived, he opened fire, the sheriff said. Fortunately, Coleman’s rifle jammed and he was unable to clear the mechanism. He then fled on foot into the woods.

Deputies chased Coleman into the woods and eventually took him into custody without incident. Deputies also found the rifle.

“Appears as though the initial call for service was a possible fake/swatting call,” the sheriff wrote on X. “Coleman wore all black clothing and had a chair set up armed with the rifle and numerous amounts of ammunition.”

Court records obtained by Breitbart Texas reveal that police arrested Coleman in March 2023 on a firearms felony charge of having an unregistered “machine gun.” Prosecutors later dismissed the charge on the grounds of “insufficient evidence.” District Clerk records indicate that 488th District Court Judge Matthew Peneguy, in compliance with the law, ordered that the gun be returned to Coleman in March 2024. Records describe the gun as an AK-47 rifle. The judge also ordered the return of a body armor vest, two ballistic plates, and an unidentified quantity of 7.62x39mm ammunition.

The weapon seized in the Tuesday morning incident also appears to be an AK-47 rifle. An expended shell casing is clearly visible jammed in the ejection port. The photos posted by Sheriff Gonzalez also show a chair sitting by the edge of the woods.

Gonzalez said no deputies were injured in the attack. Coleman was taken into custody. Jail records do not currently show Coleman booked into the jail.