Colombian Government Pressuring Mexico After Cartel Killed Musician

The kidnapping and murder of a Colombian musician at the hands of a Mexican cartel has sparked a political controversy between the two countries as pressure mounts to solve the case.

The controversy began on Sunday when Colombian President Gustavo Petro asked Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for help in finding a musician from his country who had been abducted while conducting a musical tour in Mexico. On Monday, Mexican authorities reported finding the bodies of the Colombian musician and his producer next to a threatening message from the Familia Michoacana, a group previously designated by the U.S. government as a terrorist organization.

According to authorities, Colombian musician Byron Sanchez, known as B-King, was in Mexico carrying out various performances. He and his producer Jorge Herrera, also known as Regio Clown, were abducted by unknown gunmen in the ritzy Polanco neighborhood in Mexico City.

In a post on social media, Petro blamed the murder on the “stupid” war on drugs.

Since then, Colombian diplomats have been having meetings with Mexican officials in an attempt to pressure the government to solve the murder.

In his social media post, Petro erroneously posted that Bking had been performing in Sonora, something that has since been disproven by authorities. The information from the case points to the musician having last been seen near a gym in the Polanco neighborhood.

In his social media post, Petro recalled that Sheibaum and he had worked together in the past and mentioned the M-19 guerrilla. As Breitbart Texas has reported, Petro was a leader in that terrorist paramilitary group, and Sheinbaum was a collaborator in Mexico during her university years.

In his post, Petro tried to blame the United States, claiming that cartels exist because of U.S. demand. What Petro failed to mention was that his own guerrilla group, M-19, was a drug trafficking organization that masqueraded as a guerrilla group that spread terror through Colombia in the 1980s. Petro’s organization carried out numerous high-profile kidnappings, murders, and terrorist attacks in their quest for “social justice”.

