Cambodian Gang Member Illegally in U.S. Charged for Texas Woman’s Murder

Federal authorities filed multiple charges against a Cambodian gang member who allegedly shot a Texas woman. The Cambodian illegal alien is also wanted for a 2022 murder in California.

This week, 41-year-old Savin “Two Face” Seng went before a U.S. magistrate judge in Victoria, Texas, who formally charged him with one count of being an alien in possession of a firearm. Seng remains in federal custody awaiting a detention hearing later this week.

According to information released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, authorities first arrested Seng on October 3, after local authorities responded to a woman’s murder who had been shot in the head at a house near Victoria, Texas. At the scene, officers recovered a cell phone belonging to Seng that had photographs of him holding a handgun. Local authorities arrested him less than a mile from the scene as he was allegedly trying to flee. During the arrest, officers recovered a Glock 17 handgun with an extended magazine.

Local authorities requested assistance from U.S. Homeland Security Investigations following the arrest. During the investigation, HSI agents confirmed that Seng was wanted for murder in California in connection with a 2022 case.

According to federal prosecutors, Seng is an admitted gang member who has an extensive criminal history and, in 2016, had received a federal order for removal. After serving his time in prison for other crimes, he was not turned over to immigration authorities for deportation but was released and reportedly returned to his life of crime.

When authorities tried to ask him about how he got his hands on a gun since he is in the country illegally, Seng said that he “is not a snitch,” but that he has many guns and that the weapon that he had been arrested with “fell out of the sky”.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded the Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.