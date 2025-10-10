WATCH: Chicago Residents Welcome Border Patrol in Contrast to Leftist Anti-ICE Radicals

A video posted on social media shows Chicago residents warmly greeting U.S. Border Patrol agents who are deployed to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers rounding up criminal aliens. The welcome stands in sharp contrast to the actions by organized anti-ICE radicals.

A CBP video crew followed Border Patrol’s Commander Op at Large, Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino, as he walked around various businesses in the Windy City. The business managers and customers warmly greeted the chief with handshakes, warm smiles, and fist bumps.

The residents appeared to endorse the Border Patrol’s mission in support of President Donald Trump’s Operation Midway Blitz. Federal law enforcement officials have arrested hundreds of violent criminal aliens since the Chicago operation began.

Of these was a Guatemalan illegal alien who Chief Bovino describes as a “child rapist.”

Another is described as a Mexican national with nine previous felony and misdemeanor arrests. One of these included an incident that made national news when he allegedly posed as a rideshare driver and sexually assaulted a Chicago woman after she left a nightclub. Sanctuary City policies in Chicago led to his release from detention two days after his arrest, Bovino reported.

Criminal aliens do not appear to be as excited to see the Border Patrol in the city, assisting in the mission to find them and remove them from the country. Chief Bovino himself became the target of a bounty threat allegedly posted by an illegal alien who is allegedly a member of the Latin Kings gang. The bounty posted on social media offered a reward of $2,000 to capture Bovino, or $10,000 to “take him down,” Breitbart’s John Binder reported.

Bovino responded to the threat, saying that “violent gangs are feeling way too comfortable” in sanctuary cities like Chicago when they believe they can threaten to kidnap and kill law enforcement officers.

Bovino posted a video on Friday showing the arrests of violent criminals in Chicago and Los Angeles. He said the arrests include rapists, murderers, fugitives, drug traffickers, child molesters, and violent gang members.

Not all Chicago residents are excited to have Bovino’s agents in the Windy City. A video posted on social media shows an unidentified resident flying the single-finger salute to Border Patrol agents passing by on river boats.

The riverine agents are patrolling the river in support of ground-based operations in the downtown area.

Bovino’s team of volunteer Border Patrol agents was dispatched to Chicago by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to assist ICE and other federal agents and officers who have come under violent assault by criminal aliens and radical leftists. During a single week, ICE and Border Patrol agents were rammed in their vehicles and boxed in by organized attackers in three separate incidents, Breitbart Texas reported.

The incidents underscore what DHS officials say is a “1000 percent spike” in attacks and a growing climate of lawlessness fueled by Illinois’s sanctuary policies.

The violence by radical leftists led to the deployment by President Donald Trump of 450 members of the Texas National Guard to Chicago, Portland, and other sanctuary cities, Breitbart reported.

Democrat Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez told reporters that rhetoric from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is putting Chicago and the nation in a dangerous place and that violence by radical leftists shows why the Texas National Guard deployment is necessary.