Trump’s Border Policy Delivers: Zero Migrant Releases for 6th Month, Record-Low Apprehensions in October

The Trump administration’s border crackdown is delivering results: October 2025 marked the lowest number of illegal border crossings in CBP history, and it was the sixth straight month of zero releases by U.S. Border Patrol. With just 30,561 encounters nationwide—down 79% from October 2024—DHS officials credit President Trump’s leadership and a no-excuses enforcement strategy for restoring control and deterring illegal entry at a scale unseen in modern times.

“Our mission is simple: secure the border and safeguard this nation,” CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott said in a written statement on Wednesday. “And that’s exactly what we are doing. No excuses. No politics. Just results delivered by the most dedicated law-enforcement professionals in the country. We’re not easing up — we’re pushing even harder.”

During the month of October, Border Patrol agents apprehended approximately 8,000 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry. Officials say this represents an arrest rate of 258 illegal aliens per day — less than 11 per hour. During the Biden administration, agents were overwhelmed with an average apprehension rate of more than 5,100 per day. One year ago, agents apprehended more than 300 illegal aliens every four hours.

“History made: the lowest border crossings in October history and the sixth straight month of ZERO releases. This is (the) most secure border ever,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated. “Thank you, President Trump, and our brave DHS law enforcement. You make America proud!”

For the sixth consecutive month, Border Patrol agents did not release any illegal aliens into the U.S. interior. “For the sixth consecutive month, U.S. Border Patrol released zero illegal aliens into the United States. Every individual apprehended was processed according to law — a milestone unmatched in modern border history,” DHS officials reported.

In the nine months of President Donald Trump’s second administration (January 21 through October 31), agents apprehended a total of 106,134 illegal aliens. This is less than the single-month average of the Biden-era border crisis, when agents encountered an average of 155,485 illegal aliens per month, officials stated.

Officials report that under the Trump administration, agents have apprehended fewer than 10,000 illegal aliens per month. Officials said this is a “level of sustained deterrence not seen in modern times.”