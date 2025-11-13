WHITE HOUSE: Operation Dirtbag Secures Arrest of 150 Illegal Alien Sex Predators in Florida

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on social media that “Operation Dirt Bag” yielded the arrest of more than 150 illegal alien sexual predators in Florida. Earlier, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Noem said, “As a mother and grandmother, I’m horrified that these dirtbags were able to even step foot in America.”

Secretary Noem appeared on Fox News to announce the results of Operation Criminal Return, a state and federal law enforcement operation that led to the arrest of more than 150 illegal alien sexual predators. “They will be GONE,” the secretary posted on X.

“Thanks to the leadership of @POTUS Trump, DHS is rapidly removing dangerous illegal alien murderers, rapists, and child sex offenders from our streets,” the secretary added.

The White House upped the ante when Leavitt posted a New York Post article on X and added, “‘Operation Dirtbag’ sees over 150 illegal migrant sexual predators nabbed in Florida.”

“These individuals should have never been in our country to begin with,” Noem explained. “The fact that they were sexual deviants and perverts, and now we’ve gotten them off of our streets, it’s remarkable. And we need to do more of it.”

“This operation was called Operation Criminal Return. I call it Operation Dirtbag, because these individuals were sex offenders, but not just sex offenders, they targeted children,” Noem said on Fox News’s Fox & Friends morning show.

Noem warned that DHS operations are not restricted to the Chicago-area Operation Midway Blitz. “We’re not going to just be in Chicago. We’re spreading out to other cities and continuing to do our work,” Noem stated.

The operation carried out in Florida involved state and federal law enforcement officials from multiple agencies — part of President Donald Trump’s whole-of-government approach to the mass deportation.

The 150 child sex offenders were part of more than 230 criminal aliens arrested in Operation Criminal Return, DHS officials reported. In addition to the child sex offenders, law enforcement also arrested illegal aliens charged with or convicted of attempted murder, and drug offenses.