San Antonio Nightclub Raid Nets 150 Arrests Amid Suspected Venezuelan Tren de Aragua Gang Ties

Federal agents raided a makeshift nightclub in San Antonio early Sunday morning, detaining more than 150 patrons suspected of being in the U.S. illegally, amid suspicions the venue was linked to the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, according to sources familiar with the operation.

An exclusive video of the early Sunday morning raid, which took place at a food trailer lot that housed a makeshift club on the same property, was posted by News 4 San Antonio on YouTube. The video shows law enforcement agents arriving at the location as the raid began. According to the report, sources familiar with the action that took place at San Pedro Avenue and Basse Road on the city’s northside say the 150 people detained were from Mexico, Honduras, and Venezuela.

Breitbart Texas contacted the FBI on Sunday. A spokesperson with the agency provided the following statement:

I can confirm that FBI San Antonio and Homeland Security Investigations San Antonio, along with their local, state, and federal partners, are conducting court-authorized activity in the vicinity of the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and Basse Road in San Antonio, Texas. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

The latest action follows an FBI investigation that led to an April raid in Austin involving the violent Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang. The court-approved search warrant executed on an Austin residence led to the arrest of more than 40 individuals, including minors, and an unspecified amount of illegal narcotic substances were seized. In that action, the FBI, ICE, Texas DPS Highway Patrol, and the San Antonio Police Department executed the raid on the residence suspected of hosting a gathering of suspected Tren de Aragua members and associates.

It is unknown if the San Antonio action on Sunday is a part of a larger investigation into activities by the violent Venezuelan gang.

