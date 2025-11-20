Biden-Era Illegal Uzbek Truck Driver Busted in Arizona with Five Fraudulent Licenses

Border Patrol agents in Arizona arrested an illegal alien from Uzbekistan who was allegedly operating a tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 with five fraudulent driver’s licenses. The Uzbek national illegally entered the United States during the Biden administration and ignored an order of removal this year from an immigration judge.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials published the report of their arrest of the 29-year-old illegal alien truck driver from Uzbekistan. Following his arrest, Border Patrol agents found five driver’s licenses — two from New York and three from Ohio, officials stated. “How many IDs does an illegal alien need?” officials asked in a post on X.

The arrest of the illegal alien truck driver followed the investigation of a vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Quartzsite, Arizona, the post indicates. He illegally entered the U.S. at an undisclosed location during the peak of the Biden-era border crisis in April 2023. Nearly 184,000 illegal aliens entered the U.S. that month. The Uzbek national appeared before an immigration judge in July and was issued an order of removal. He ignored the self-deportation order and continued to operate commercial vehicles illegally.

Agents arrested him for “alien inadmissibility” and processed him for deportation proceedings, officials stated. The tractor-trailer had to be towed from the crash scene.

A few days earlier, ICE agents arrested another Uzbek national operating a commercial truck, Breitbart News’s John Binder reported. On November 9, ICE agents arrested 31-year-old Akhor Bozorov, a Uzbekistan national. He was driving in Kansas with a Pennsylvania-issued commercial driver’s license.

Bozorov also illegally entered the U.S. during the Biden-era border crisis in February 2023 — along with more than 207,000 other illegal aliens. He was released into the U.S. without adequate screening. Biden officials later discovered Bozorov was wanted in Uzbekistan on terrorism-related charges. Officials report that the Uzbek national was a member of a terrorist organization and distributed terrorist propoganda calling for jihand and urging others to join the movement.

“Not only was Akhror Bozorov — a wanted terrorist — released into the country by the Biden administration, but he was he was also given a commercial driver’s license by Governor Shapiro’s Pennsylvania,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

“This should go without saying, but terrorist illegal aliens should not be operating 18-wheelers on America’s highways,” McLaughlin said. “Biden and Mayorkas allowed countless terrorists to come into our country. President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to target these national security threats.”

The crackdown on illegal aliens operating commercial vehicles continues. Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 25-year-old Indian national at an immigration checkpoint after discovering his New York-issued commercial license. Agents arrested the illegal alien truck driver for inadmissibility and entered him into deportation proceedings, officials stated.