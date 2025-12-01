VIDEO: Two Migrant Women Fall While Climbing Border Wall in California

Two migrant women fell while climbing the border wall into California. A trucker who was waiting in line to cross through a port of entry captured the incident on a cell phone, which has since been widely shared on social media.

The case took place last Friday near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in California, where a group of migrants was trying to climb over the border wall. A trucker who recorded the incident on video can be heard screaming in surprise as the first woman can be seen falling. Seconds later, a second woman also falls off the border fence as the man yells that she appears to have broken her leg.

Local news outlets in Mexico reported that U.S Border Patrol agents rushed to the scene to provide emergency medical care to the women.

Ruthless cartel human smugglers continue to put migrant lives at risk with no regard for their safety. Breitbart has reported on multiple occasions where illegal aliens, including young children, are dropped from the 30-foot walls leading to injuries and death.

