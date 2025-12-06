Mexican Border State Prosecutors File Child Abuse Charges Against Priest Living in Texas

Prosecutors in the Mexican border state of Coahuila have filed child abuse charges against a priest who is currently living in Texas. Authorities are also working to file more charges in connection with a second victim and believe there may be more.

The issue first came to light late last month when a victim who was 12 at the time of the abuse came forward and filed a complaint with the Coahuila Attorney General’s Office. The victim, who was 12 at the time of the alleged sexual assault, claimed that in 2007 she was taking catechism classes at the San Antonio de Padua Church and that Father Luis Efrain “N” had been the one who had groomed her and abused her.

Since then, the priest has worked in Laredo, Texas, and reportedly became a naturalized U.S. Citizen, Mexican news outlets reported. The priest is reportedly retired and has since moved to a church retirement home in McAllen.

Coahuila state prosecutors have been able to speak with a second victim and revealed to Breitbart Texas that they are currently working to talk with other alleged victims.

When the first victim came forward, the Diocese of Piedras Negras issued a statement stating that they were in contact with the victim to provide support and that they were collaborating with authorities.

